Serious crash closes road in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash forced Murfreesboro Police to close a portion of Church Street early Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, the vehicle crashed just after 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Church Street and officers were diverting traffic around the area.

One person was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment and the crash remains under investigation.

MPD officers closed the southbound side of South Church Street and one northbound lane for the investigation and for crews to clean up the wreckage.

One southbound lane opened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.