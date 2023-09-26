Police investigate string of auto thefts in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they need the public’s help identifying three people accused of stealing or attempting to steal vehicles across East Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the trio is believed to be responsible for a crime spree that has taken place over the last two weeks. A timeline released by MNPD shows the crimes were reported from Sept. 11 through Sept. 15.

Police said during that span, the suspects allegedly stole two vehicles and burglarized Hyundais. In most of the incidents, the suspects are accused of busting the windows and tampering with the steering column.

With a search for them underway, there is heightened concern for those in the neighborhood where the crime spree occurred.

“It kind of comes with the territory, more or less, which is kind of bad to say, but you have to understand where you are and where you’re living and being safe at all times,” one neighbor told WSMV.

If anyone has information on the suspects you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 614-742-7463.

