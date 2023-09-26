Police investigate string of auto thefts in East Nashville

Police say a trio is believed to be responsible for a crime spree that has taken place over the last two weeks.
The trio is believed to be connected to multiple auto thefts
The trio is believed to be connected to multiple auto thefts(Metro Nashville Police)
By Jordan James
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said they need the public’s help identifying three people accused of stealing or attempting to steal vehicles across East Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the trio is believed to be responsible for a crime spree that has taken place over the last two weeks. A timeline released by MNPD shows the crimes were reported from Sept. 11 through Sept. 15.

Police said during that span, the suspects allegedly stole two vehicles and burglarized Hyundais. In most of the incidents, the suspects are accused of busting the windows and tampering with the steering column.

With a search for them underway, there is heightened concern for those in the neighborhood where the crime spree occurred.

“It kind of comes with the territory, more or less, which is kind of bad to say, but you have to understand where you are and where you’re living and being safe at all times,” one neighbor told WSMV.

If anyone has information on the suspects you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 614-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Concession stands throughout the arena will also be offering an 18-ounce Jersey Cocktail Pouch...
New food items at Bridgestone Arena
Titans' Jeffery Simmons joined United Healthcare and other volunteers to pack and deliver food...
Titans player packs food for outreach program
The bipartisan panel will report on unwanted restrictions that accompany the state’s receipt of...
Panel could reject federal education funds
No injuries were reported in this incident and students were eventually switched to another bus...
Telephone pole falls on school bus after crash
The colder months are not far away and you may be wondering what lies ahead. Cruz Medina tells...
El Nino's impact on fall