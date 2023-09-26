Nolensville woman accused of holding mom captive to undergo mental health evaluation

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nolensville daughter accused of abusing her elderly mother will undergo mental testing.

An attorney for Julia Meusel, 52, requested a Nashville judge grant a continuance in her elder abuse case Tuesday morning so she could undergo a mental health evaluation. Meusel was charged with elderly abuse in July after police said a sign reading, “HELP 911″ was spotted in a window on Carson Meadows Lane.

Responding officers spoke to a 77-year-old woman, who said Meusel had been holding her captive in her bedroom and physically abused her for at least a week.

The woman told officers Meusel, her primary caregiver, had slapped her, twisted her arm and thrown a tray at her, according to police. Officers reported bruising on the woman’s arm and leg were visible.

Meusel was arrested and later released on bond. Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 23.

