Nashville Predators roll out new menu at Bridgestone Arena featuring Dr Pepper-glazed chicken sandwich

Dr Pepper-Glazed Chicken Sandwich: Breaded chicken breast, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, bacon, onion tanglers, sweet and spicy pickle chips and American cheese on a potato bun. Available at Section 109.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smashville, are you ready for some mouth-watering additions to try the next time you go to Bridgestone Arena to catch a Preds game?

Well, you’re in luck as the Nashville Predators have unveiled their new menu items for the 2023-24 season.

Here’s a look at the new offerings:

  • Smashburger: 8-ounce short rib beef patties, onion tanglers, cheddar cheese, jalapeno-bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon and Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce on a potato bun. Available at Sections 208 and 213.
  • Preds Burger: 6-ounce short rib patty, American cheese, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and Preds sauce. Available at Sections 208 and 213.
  • Turkey Burger: Potato bun, arugula, lemon-pepper aioli, turkey bacon, sliced tomato. Available at Sections 208 and 213.
  • Music City Cheesesteak: Smoked pulled pork, smoked provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, barbecue aioli on a toasted 24-inch French baguette – designed to feed a family of four. Available at Section 101.
  • Pork Wings: A delicious whole-muscle pork shank, slowly smoked and lightly seasoned. Choice of Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce, Alabama white sauce or spicy BBQ. Available at Section 101.
  • Dr Pepper-Glazed Chicken Sandwich: Breaded chicken breast, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, bacon, onion tanglers, sweet and spicy pickle chips and American cheese on a potato bun. Available at Section 109.
  • Italian Sandwich – Genoa salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, Italian aioli, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Available at Section 122 Grilled Cheese.
  • Funnel Cake Fries – Funnel cake fries topped with a strawberry-honey-bourbon compote, candied jalapeno bacon and powdered sugar. Available at Section 310.
  • Banana Pudding Funnel Cake Fries – Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar, banana pudding and a vanilla wafer crumble. Available at Section 310.

At Section 224, a new Asian fare concept will open featuring chicken teriyaki, lo mein, a veggie Bowl, vegetable fried rice, lemongrass white rice, beef & broccoli, chicken shumai and pork potstickers. Concession stands throughout the arena will also be offering an 18-ounce Jersey Cocktail Pouch and a Bottomless Zamboni Popcorn Tub.

If that wasn’t enough, Bridgestone Arena will also offer specialty dogs to highlight visiting teams:

· Seattle Dog (Seattle Kraken): Cream cheese, grilled onions, sliced jalapenos, sriracha and brown mustard on a potato bun.

· Edmonton Dog (Edmonton Oilers): French fries, brown gravy and cheese curds.

· San Jose (San Jose Sharks): Jalapeno rope sausage wrapped in bacon, sauteed peppers and onions and pico de gallo, drizzled with ketchup, mustard and mayo. Finish with roasted jalapenos and served on a hoagie bun.

· Sonoran Hot Dog (Arizona Coyotes): Bacon-wrapped beef hot dog topped with pinto beans, diced onions, sauteed onions, diced tomatoes, mayo and jalapeno relish on a hoagie roll.

· Chicago Dog (Chicago Blackhawks): Beef hot dog with mustard, relish, diced raw onions, sliced tomato, pickle spears and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun.

· Columbus Polish Boy (Columbus Blue Jackets): Smoked kielbasa, coleslaw, French fries and BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun.

· Brisket Chili Dog (Dallas Stars): Beef hot dog topped with brisket chili, shredded cheddar and sliced jalapenos, served on a potato bun.

· NYC Dirty Dog (New York Rangers and New York Islanders): Beef hot dog topped with sauerkraut, tomato onion sauce, ketchup and mustard on a potato bun.

· Carolina Dog (Carolina Hurricanes): Beef and pork footlong hot dog topped with creamy coleslaw, pulled pork and Carolina BBQ aioli.

· Philadelphia Cheesesteak Dog (Philadelphia Flyers): Beef hot dog, beef cheesesteak meat, sauteed peppers and onions, and cheddar cheese sauce.

· LA Dirty Dog (Los Angeles Kings): Crumbled bacon, grilled peppers and onions, and sliced jalapenos.

