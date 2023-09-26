Nashville International Airport to open new terminal on Wednesday

The new terminal is part of the airport’s ongoing expansion and renovation project.
Nashville International Airport is expanding with a new terminal opening on Tuesday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport is expanding with a new terminal set to officially open to the public on Wednesday.

The terminal is in the big open space in the middle of the airport and has a lot of new safety features and ways to keep you cool.

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority has put millions of dollars into the new terminal, including unique art highlighting Music City’s history.

“So, from the art that’s hanging from the ceilings or the preserved plants that are doing murals of the Veterans Memorial Bridge or the Natchez Trace Parkway, we’re trying to comfort them as they come in,” Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

