Murder suspect indicted by grand jury

Tijuan Vaughn, 26, is accused of killing Frazier Lumpkins after an argument in July 2018.
Metro Police said an arrest has been made in a July 2018 murder.
Metro Police said an arrest has been made in a July 2018 murder.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An arrest has been made in the 2018 murder of Frazier Bernard Lumpkins. He was killed in an alley on 23rd Avenue North in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department announced, Tijuan Vaughn, 26, was indicted this month by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Lumpkin’s death. He was brought to Nashville on Monday from a Kentucky detention center where he was being held for an unrelated crime.

Police said Vaughn shot Lumpkins, 66, in the alley located near the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North during an argument on July 15, 2018.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Residents are hoping the park will get the renovations it needs after years of being trashed by...
Metro Parks schedule meeting to discuss Brookmeade Park’s future
Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Seth Norman at his retirement party in 2018. Norman died...
Retired Judge Seth Norman dies at age 89
Nashville Airport: BNA Marketplace, International Arrivals Facility close to opening
Nashville International Airport to open new terminal on Wednesday
Kentucky State Police
Two dead in wrong way crash in Franklin, KY