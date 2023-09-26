Murder suspect indicted by grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An arrest has been made in the 2018 murder of Frazier Bernard Lumpkins. He was killed in an alley on 23rd Avenue North in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department announced, Tijuan Vaughn, 26, was indicted this month by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Lumpkin’s death. He was brought to Nashville on Monday from a Kentucky detention center where he was being held for an unrelated crime.

Police said Vaughn shot Lumpkins, 66, in the alley located near the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North during an argument on July 15, 2018.

