Missing Nashville man found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a missing man out of Nashville was found safe Tuesday morning.

Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and had not been seen since.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for Fitzpatrick late Monday night in fears that he might not be able to find his own way home.

MNPD said Fitzpatrick was found sitting on a guardrail at the Hillsboro Pike exit off I-440. He was spotted by a passerby who contacted the police.

