Missing Nashville man found safe

Norman Fitzpatrick was spotted by a passerby on I-440, sitting on a guardrail, according to MNPD.
Norman Fitzpatrick, age 76.
Norman Fitzpatrick, age 76.(TBI)
By Chuck Morris and Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a missing man out of Nashville was found safe Tuesday morning.

Norman Fitzpatrick, 76, walked away from his family on Monday afternoon near Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and had not been seen since.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for Fitzpatrick late Monday night in fears that he might not be able to find his own way home.

MNPD said Fitzpatrick was found sitting on a guardrail at the Hillsboro Pike exit off I-440. He was spotted by a passerby who contacted the police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Nashville Predators - Bridgestone Arena
Nashville Predators roll out new menu at Bridgestone Arena featuring Dr Pepper-glazed chicken sandwich
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
Dolly Parton’s music video for ‘What’s Up?’ features school in downtown Nashville
Dolly Parton’s music video for ‘What’s Up?’ features school in downtown Nashville
(Clockwise) Conor Logan, 28, Julian Alderman, 43, Joshua Shinbaum, 26, all of Franklin, and...
Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids says communication failures caused parents to fear for their...
Nashville school failed to alert parents ‘in a timely manner’ after threat, nonprofit says