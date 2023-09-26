Metro Parks schedule meeting to discuss Brookmeade Park’s future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks wants to hear your ideas for Brookemeade Park.

The city shut down the West Nashville park for a time to remove a homeless encampment.

Over the last nine months, the city has moved everyone out and cleaned up the park.

Now the city is looking to Brookemeade’s future. There’s a meeting on Tuesday at the Metro Parks Board Conference Room, 2565 Park Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

The city has focused on clearing homeless encampments from other parks too, like Wentworth-Caldwell Park.

The Parks Board said there is no excuse for allowing any homeless camp to exist in any metropolitan Nashville park.

“We burdened the neighborhood by having a homeless encampment there,” Metro Parks board member Pete Delay said. “We as a city allowed that to become a homeless encampment.”

For Brookmeade specifically, the city is still in the design phase and is looking for contractors.

