Maple Street Biscuit Company’s Pumpkin Waffles

Pumpkin Spice WET Mix:

Yields: 121 fl. oz.

Ingredients:

7 Cup(s) Buttermilk

2 Cup(s) Pumpkin Puree

12 Ea. Eggs

4 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Cup(s) Sugar

1 pound(s) Euro Butter

Utensils:

Rubber Spatula

Measuring Spoons

Measuring Cups

Immersion Blender

Cutting Board, Chefs Knife

Cut Glove

Instructions:

Add all ingredients, except Eurobutter into the Cambro

Chop Eurobutter into small pieces to make it easy for the Immersion Blender to break down. Add the chopped butter to the wet mix

Using immersion blender, mix the wet mix until the mixture is thoroughly combined and there are no chunks of butter left

Label and store in walk-in.

Storage:

Storage Area: Walk-In Cooler

Storage Container: Tub with lid in walk-in

Shelf Life: 4 day(s)

Pumpkin Spice Waffle Batter

Yields: 175 fl. oz.

Ingredients:

1 Batch Pumpkin Spice WET Mix

1 bags Golden Malted Pancake & Waffle Flour

Utensils:

Wire Whisk

Rubber Spatula

Instructions:

Add the Golden Malted Pancake & Waffle Flour a little bit at a time, using a wire whisk to mix continuously. Make sure it is fully mixed in and there are no pockets of dry mix left in the batter. DO NOT USE IMMERSION BLENDER to incorporate the dry into the wet.

Use a Rubber Spatula to ensure no Dry Mix is in the corners.

On second day of use please make sure to thoroughly stir first.

Storage:

Storage Area: Waffle Cooler or Walk-In

Storage Container: Cambro and Lid

Shelf Life: 2 day(s)

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

Ingredients:

6 oz Pumpkin Spice Waffle Batter

2 Tbsp Cinnamon Chips

4 Tbsp Dried Cherries

0.7 oz Maple Butter

2 oz Maple Syrup

1/4 Cup(s) Roasted Apples

Plate:

12″ Platter

Instructions:

Pour 6 oz of waffle batter into the waffle iron. Add cinnamon chips and 2 Tbsp of dried cherries. Close waffle iron and flip to start automatic timer. Waffle will cook for 2 minutes and 45 seconds

Once timer goes off, leave waffle WHOLE and place on the platter. If it is to-go, place in a large brown Kraft box

Add remaining dried cherries on top of the waffle

Add roasted apples

Serve with maple butter on the side and maple syrup on the side

If chicken is added, add 4 crispin strips on a side plate

