Maple Street Biscuit Company’s Pumpkin Waffles
Pumpkin Spice WET Mix:
Yields: 121 fl. oz.
Ingredients:
7 Cup(s) Buttermilk
2 Cup(s) Pumpkin Puree
12 Ea. Eggs
4 tsp Vanilla Extract
2 Tbsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
1 Cup(s) Sugar
1 pound(s) Euro Butter
Utensils:
Rubber Spatula
Measuring Spoons
Measuring Cups
Immersion Blender
Cutting Board, Chefs Knife
Cut Glove
Instructions:
Add all ingredients, except Eurobutter into the Cambro
Chop Eurobutter into small pieces to make it easy for the Immersion Blender to break down. Add the chopped butter to the wet mix
Using immersion blender, mix the wet mix until the mixture is thoroughly combined and there are no chunks of butter left
Label and store in walk-in.
Storage:
Storage Area: Walk-In Cooler
Storage Container: Tub with lid in walk-in
Shelf Life: 4 day(s)
Pumpkin Spice Waffle Batter
Yields: 175 fl. oz.
Ingredients:
1 Batch Pumpkin Spice WET Mix
1 bags Golden Malted Pancake & Waffle Flour
Utensils:
Wire Whisk
Rubber Spatula
Instructions:
Add the Golden Malted Pancake & Waffle Flour a little bit at a time, using a wire whisk to mix continuously. Make sure it is fully mixed in and there are no pockets of dry mix left in the batter. DO NOT USE IMMERSION BLENDER to incorporate the dry into the wet.
Use a Rubber Spatula to ensure no Dry Mix is in the corners.
On second day of use please make sure to thoroughly stir first.
Storage:
Storage Area: Waffle Cooler or Walk-In
Storage Container: Cambro and Lid
Shelf Life: 2 day(s)
Pumpkin Spice Waffle
Ingredients:
6 oz Pumpkin Spice Waffle Batter
2 Tbsp Cinnamon Chips
4 Tbsp Dried Cherries
0.7 oz Maple Butter
2 oz Maple Syrup
1/4 Cup(s) Roasted Apples
Plate:
12″ Platter
Instructions:
Pour 6 oz of waffle batter into the waffle iron. Add cinnamon chips and 2 Tbsp of dried cherries. Close waffle iron and flip to start automatic timer. Waffle will cook for 2 minutes and 45 seconds
Once timer goes off, leave waffle WHOLE and place on the platter. If it is to-go, place in a large brown Kraft box
Add remaining dried cherries on top of the waffle
Add roasted apples
Serve with maple butter on the side and maple syrup on the side
If chicken is added, add 4 crispin strips on a side plate
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.