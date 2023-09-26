Man accused of posing as FTC agent, stealing $60K from elderly man in Hendersonville

The “agent” was able to convince the victim to withdraw $60,000 from his bank account, according to police.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after being accused of posing as a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agent and stealing $60,000 from an 82-year-old man, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police said on Sep. 22, officers began investigating a possible scam in the 200 block of Sterling Road.

An elderly man had allegedly responded to a text message and spoke to a person claiming to be an FTC agent. The “agent” was able to convince the victim to withdraw $60,000 from his bank account, according to police.

A short time after the withdrawal, another suspect arrived at the home to pick up the cash. Using license plate reader technology, officers were able to identify 47-year-old Piyushkumar Patel of Nashville as a potential suspect. Police eventually found Patel at his home and reportedly recovered $59,100 of the victim’s money.

He was arrested and taken to Sumner County Jail, where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Patel is charged with theft of property over $60,000 and financial exploitation of the elderly. He’s scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 2.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

