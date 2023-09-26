Franklin sex offender among 4 men indicted in child porn investigation

The task force that made the arrests “works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth are stopped and ultimately brought to justice,” the WCSO said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four Williamson County residents have been arrested following grand jury indictments for possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting minors.

During the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigated and charged the following men, including a registered sex offender:

– Joshua Shinbaum, 26, of Franklin, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images and sexual exploitation of a minor more than 100 images;

– Conor Logan, 28, of Franklin, four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor of more than 50 images, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor of more than 25 images;

– Warren Bryant, 65, of Brentwood, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor more than 50 images;

– Julian Alderman, 43, of Franklin, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor more than 100 images, and 8 counts of violation of the sex offender registry.

The task force began investigating Julian Alderman, a registered sex offender, after it was discovered he was sharing child sexual abuse material through the BitTorrent Network, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

“The WCSO ICAC Task Force works hand-in-hand with the Sex Offender Registry investigative team in Williamson County and are responsible for managing dozens of Sex Offenders in this county,” the release said. “The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth are stopped and ultimately brought to justice.”

If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline.

If you have any questions or concerns related to these cases, contact Williamson County Detective Paul Lusk at Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

