First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is going to be a very warm Tuesday for the Mid State with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, but one or two spots can make a push near 90.

We should see a few afternoon clouds, but sunshine will dominate most of the day.

More clouds build in tonight, along with an isolated rain shower close to early tomorrow morning.

MID-WEEK

Our next weathermaker gets here for the middle of the week with a couple of hit-or-miss showers and even a few rumbles of thunder on both Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will see rain each day, but you do want to keep an eye on the sky and have that umbrella ready to go.

On Wednesday, an isolated storm or two could very well produce some strong gusty winds so we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to give you that early heads up! It’s not a widespread severe threat by any means, but areas north and east of Nashville sit at a 1/5 on the severe threat scale.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

We’ll mostly dry things back out on Friday, though I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower in the morning. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking great with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying in the 80s.

We’ll keep the sunshine and nice weather early next week.

