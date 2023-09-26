First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms for some Wednesday

Warm temperatures will stick around for the next seven days
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday afternoon and evening. A couple strong to severe storms will be possible.

THROUGH MORNING:

Tonight, more muggy air will begin to filter in from the south. A few more clouds will develop with very isolated showers, mainly east of Nashville. Count on lows in the mid 60s by sunrise Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Mid State for late Wednesday. Isolated - widely scattered strong to severe storms will be possible. The best chance for a strong storm or two containing damaging wind gusts and/or hail will set up over southcentral Kentucky and the Upper Cumberland Plateau.

The farther west you are on Wednesday, the lower the chance for showers and storms. Some areas will avoid rain altogether. Nashville’s rain chance on Wednesday will be 30%.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-upper 80s for most with more mugginess than recent days.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for parts of the Mid State Wednesday afternoon and evening.(wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Lingering showers and storms are likely on Thursday. Nashville’s rain chance will be 40%. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible, but most areas will miss out on the rain. It will still be humid.

Friday will trend drier, with just a 20% shower chance. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Sunny and hot weather is expected this weekend & beyond. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

