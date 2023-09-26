Driver charged in deadly crash on Charlotte Pike in June

The crash involved five vehicles and killed a Kingston Springs man.
The crash was caused by a speeding Jeep Gladiator that lost control and flipped on Charlotte Pike near Brook Hollow Road in June.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces multiple charges for a crash that killed one person in June on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville, according to an arrest affidavit from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

On June 8, 21-year-old Jonathan Wingate was driving eastbound on Charlotte Pike in a Jeep Gladiator with 36-year-old Derek Doster in the passenger seat.

Wingate was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Jeep, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle onto the driver’s side, police said. The Jeep began to slide, crashing into four other vehicles that were all waiting at the intersection with Brook Hollow Road, according to MNPD.

Doster was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Wingate was critically injured in the crash and the results of a blood sample from the hospital showed THC Delta Nine in his system. The arrest affidavit stated that a plastic bag containing crystal methamphetamine was found in Wingate’s wallet at the crash scene.

Previous Coverage:
Mom says deadly Charlotte Pike crash could have been prevented
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike

Wingate was booked early Tuesday morning and charged with vehicular homicide, along with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving without a license and drug possession.

He remains in custody on a $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook...
Kingston Springs man dies in multi-car crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash was caused by a speeding Jeep Gladiator that lost control and flipped on Charlotte...
Driver charged in deadly June crash
Speaker Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally announced a bipartisan group aimed at evaluating the...
Speaker Sexton, Lt. Gov. McNally create group to examine impact of federal education funding
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Police searching for missing woman and child in Morristown