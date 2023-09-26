Driver charged in deadly crash on Charlotte Pike in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces multiple charges for a crash that killed one person in June on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville, according to an arrest affidavit from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

On June 8, 21-year-old Jonathan Wingate was driving eastbound on Charlotte Pike in a Jeep Gladiator with 36-year-old Derek Doster in the passenger seat.

Wingate was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Jeep, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle onto the driver’s side, police said. The Jeep began to slide, crashing into four other vehicles that were all waiting at the intersection with Brook Hollow Road, according to MNPD.

Doster was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Wingate was critically injured in the crash and the results of a blood sample from the hospital showed THC Delta Nine in his system. The arrest affidavit stated that a plastic bag containing crystal methamphetamine was found in Wingate’s wallet at the crash scene.

Wingate was booked early Tuesday morning and charged with vehicular homicide, along with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving without a license and drug possession.

He remains in custody on a $232,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.