Dolly Parton’s music video for ‘What’s Up?’ features school in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The queen of country is back to releasing music again, however, this time in the form of Rock n’ Roll with the release of her single “What’s Up?” featuring Linda Perry off of her upcoming Rockstar album.

Tennessee’s Dolly Parton released the music video for “What’s Up?” on Saturday, Sep. 23, which may look familiar to some Middle Tennesseans.

“What’s Up?” was filmed at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville.

“Filmed at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville on one of 2023’s hottest days of the year and directed by Steve Summers (produced by NOZ Entertainment), the touching video airs September 22 exclusively on MTV and CMT/CMT Music/CMT on Pluto TV (check local listings for times), as well as on their iconic Times Square billboard. The video will then be released via YouTube and all other streaming platforms beginning September 23 at 10am ET,” Parton’s website said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.