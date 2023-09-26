Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch

In the new music video, Parton sings alongside Linda Perry to play the cover of the 4 Non Blondes original “What’s Up?”
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game day ready.

“Tennessee, we made something just for you!” Parton posted to Facebook.

Tennessee, we made something just for you 🧡🏈 Check it out and much more at LivyLu to get game day ready! Tennessee Football #GBO #GoVols #utk http://dolly.lnk.to/ShopLivyLu

Posted by Dolly Parton on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The line of merch features sweatshirts and t-shirts available. All items feature a combination of Tennessee’s two greatest treasures: Dolly Parton and the Vols.

All items can be found on the LivyLu website.

