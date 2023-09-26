Covenant School kindergartners thank woman who sheltered them on day of shooting

“Not enough words or thank yous will ever be enough for this sweet lady who opened her door to the entire kindergarten class that day.”
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults.(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In part of its “1,000 Thank Yous” campaign, a group of Covenant School kindergartners went to thank a woman who opened up her home to them during the day of the shooting, according to the school’s Instagram account.

The post said on March 27, a woman opened her home up to a class of kindergartners, “... shepherding them to safety.”

“Not enough words or thank yous will ever be enough for this sweet lady who opened her door to the entire kindergarten class that day,” the post read.

Related Coverage:
Covenant School launches ‘1,000 Thank Yous’ campaign months after mass shooting
Covenant School returns with heightened security measures on first day back
‘It is painful and disrespectful’: Covenant families want more from special session

On March 27, a mass shooting terrorized The Covenant School, claiming the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked there.

The school said the Nashville community provided a light when the Covenant community needed it most.

“In the hours, days, weeks, and months following that horrific day, the people and businesses of Nashville provided that care,” the school said in a release. “They embraced Covenant unconditionally, and they showed an abundance of love.”

To show appreciation for the support they received, the school teamed up with the Covenant Presbyterian Church to create the “1000 Thank Yous” campaign. On Monday, Covenant community members spray-painted “thank you” on sidewalks using a stencil.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Telephone pole, wire falls on school bus delaying student drop-off after cement truck crashed...
Telephone pole, wire falls on school bus delaying student drop-off after cement truck crashed into pole
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Nashville students and staff starstruck after Dolly Parton makes music video at school
Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Traveling pastor, wife facing child rape charges in Murfreesboro appear in court
Titans defensive star helps pack, distribute food to Nashvillians
Titans defensive star helps pack, distribute food to Nashvillians