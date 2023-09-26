Covenant School kindergartners thank woman who sheltered them on day of shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In part of its “1,000 Thank Yous” campaign, a group of Covenant School kindergartners went to thank a woman who opened up her home to them during the day of the shooting, according to the school’s Instagram account.

The post said on March 27, a woman opened her home up to a class of kindergartners, “... shepherding them to safety.”

“Not enough words or thank yous will ever be enough for this sweet lady who opened her door to the entire kindergarten class that day,” the post read.

On March 27, a mass shooting terrorized The Covenant School, claiming the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adults who worked there.

The school said the Nashville community provided a light when the Covenant community needed it most.

“In the hours, days, weeks, and months following that horrific day, the people and businesses of Nashville provided that care,” the school said in a release. “They embraced Covenant unconditionally, and they showed an abundance of love.”

To show appreciation for the support they received, the school teamed up with the Covenant Presbyterian Church to create the “1000 Thank Yous” campaign. On Monday, Covenant community members spray-painted “thank you” on sidewalks using a stencil.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.