Connecticut woman accused of abusing dogs as part of training service

FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of...
FILE - Police charged Josephine Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.(KPHO, KTVK, CHANDLER PD, CNN)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH READING, Mass. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman was caught running a dog training service that either allegedly led to the loss of a dog or it being returned in an abused condition.

Detectives from the North Reading Police Department in Massachusetts said they charged 27-year-old Josephine Marie Ragland, of Haddam, Connecticut, in the case.

Detectives said they were made aware of Ragland’s activities when they looked into a case on Sept. 16.

A resident in North Reading said Ragland, who went by the name Lilly, was hired online to train his French bulldog. The report said the victim agreed with Ragland through the app Thumbtack to a two-week period of training time.

Ragland, however, failed to return the bulldog to its owner. She told the owner that the dog had either been lost or stolen.

Investigators said they learned that Ragland had been involved in several incidents in California where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack, then failed to return her clients’ dogs or returned the pets in a condition that indicated improper care or neglect.

Ragland refused to cooperate with investigators, which included attempts to reveal her real name. She also gave investigators additional information that was later determined to be false or misleading.

Detectives said they determined that the victim’s dog died on or around Sept. 4.

They also learned that Ragland charged the victim $2,250 for two weeks of “training,” which she never intended to provide.

North Reading police charged Ragland with larceny by false pretenses and obstruction of justice.

The investigation was conducted with help from authorities in California.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
Tennessee in 10
Tennessee in Ten
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate
People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville

Latest News

Parents stand outside John Overton High School in Nashville waiting on their children after a...
Metro Nashville school district responds to parents’ concerns after false school threat
Speaker Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally announced a bipartisan group aimed at evaluating the...
Republican leaders create group to examine impact of federal education funding
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
Telephone pole, wire falls on school bus delaying student drop-off after cement truck crashed...
Telephone pole, wire falls on school bus delaying student drop-off after cement truck crashed into pole