Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor

Tamia Taylor
Tamia Taylor(Memphis Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant and Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The mother of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor has confirmed that the body that was found in the Mississippi River over the weekend is that of her missing daughter.

The body was discovered Saturday on the West Memphis side of the river and was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office could only confirm the body belonged to that of a Black woman.

The area where Tamia Taylor's body was discovered.
The area where Tamia Taylor's body was discovered.(Action News 5)

The Hernando, Mississippi native was last seen September 9 in Downtown Memphis after getting on a midnight Memphis Riverboats cruise and reportedly never returning with the boat.

She was celebrating her 21st birthday.

RELATED — Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance

“Everyone has seen a tremendous amount of love and support, and that is definitely what we need,” said Debra Taylor before her daughter’s body was identified.

Debra also said she’s been in constant contact with the Memphis Police Department throughout the search for her daughter.

