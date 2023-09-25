Vols activate Dark Mode against South Carolina

The University of Tennessee is breaking out their black and orange uniforms against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Dark Mode uniforms are black with orange accents on the jerseys, pants and helmets.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football officials announced on Monday that the Vols will activate Dark Mode against South Carolina.

The Dark Mode uniforms are black with orange accents on the jerseys, pants and helmets.

Tennessee Football officials announced on Monday that the Vols will activate Dark Mode against South Carolina.

Last year, the team introduced black helmets when Dark Mode usually incorporated white helmets.

The Dark Mode uniforms have already been used against South Carolina in 2021. In 2022, Tennessee wore the uniform against Kentucky.

Prior to 2021, the black jerseys last made their appearance on Halloween in 2009.

