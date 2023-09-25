Vanderbilt to offer new COVID vaccine, hospital says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center is still waiting on the latest COVID-19 vaccine, according to a hospital spokeswoman, but they are coming soon.

WSMV4 reached out to VUMC after a viewer said he was told to go to a pharmacy to get the booster because Vanderbilt wasn’t offering it. Kylie Avery, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said vaccines will begin to be available at Vanderbilt Health locations sometime after Monday, Sept. 25.

When Vanderbilt receives the vaccine, patients can schedule an appointment with their Vanderbilt Health primary care doctor through My Health at Vanderbilt, or go to Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinics.

