Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll

Live: Coach Josh Heupel speaks #21 Vols get ready to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP College Football Poll is out, and Tennessee has moved up.

Previously, the Vols were ranked No. 23 after a disappointing loss to Florida. Now, the Vols are number 21.

Tennessee is coming off a bounce-back win against UTSA on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols bounce back from loss with 45-14 win over UTSA

The Vols hope to continue the success and win against South Carolina on Sept. 30. Here’s everything you need to know before the matchup against the Gamecocks.

