Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son

BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) – The mayor of Burns, Tennessee was arrested Sunday after deputies say he got into a fight with his girlfriend’s child.

Landon Shaun Mathis, 45, was charged with domestic assault. On Sunday, Sept. 24, Dickson County deputies responded to 1411 Johnson St. in Burns in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim, who said an argument about payment for weed eating a lawn led to a fight.

The victim said he had made a deal with Mathis to weed eat the yard for $40. But Mathis said he wouldn’t pay, the report said.

While the victim was talking to his mother about getting paid, Mathis got up, grabbed the victim’s shirt near the collar and pushed him down onto the couch, according to the report. The victim said Mathis continued to push him, leaving marks on his neck.

Mathis is accused of later body slamming the victim “in some sort of neck hold and began to twist and push on his nose, causing pain,” according to the report.

Mathis was taken to the Dickson County jail. Burns officials said they would not comment on his arrest.

Mathis did not immediately respond to WSMV4′s request for comment.

