Remembering a tragedy: 6 years since Nashville church mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today marked six years since the deadly mass shooting at the Burnette Chapel of Christ in Antioch.

On Sept. 24, 2017, Emanuel Samson opened fire at the church, randomly targeting victims.

Samson killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow and injured six others, including preacher Joey Spann and his wife, Peggy.

Two years later, Samson was found guilty on 43 counts, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“You sort of get to a point you want to let it go,” Joey told WSMV4 in September 2019. “Just let it go, and I think our church is at that point.”

Joey added that he wanted to talk with Samson in prison as part of that next chapter, in hopes to guide him toward faith and bring him closer to God.

In 2023, six years after the tragedy, service was held, and the shooting was not mentioned.

