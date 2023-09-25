PHOTOS: Nearly 65 dogs, cats rescued from Tennessee hoarders

“They have been badly neglected and are living in and under a crumbling trailer without utilities,” the rescue group said.
Dozens of animals were rescued from a Hickman County home.
Dozens of animals were rescued from a Hickman County home.(Animal Rescue Corps)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – About 65 dogs and cats were rescued last week from a hoarding situation in rural Hickman County, according to the Animal Rescue Corps.

The rescue group said during a rescue mission called “Operation New Hope,” about 27 small dogs were found living inside a “squalid,” or dirty, trailer without running water or electricity. Nearly 38 cats had been living underneath the trailer.

“They have been badly neglected and are living in and under a crumbling trailer without utilities,” the group said on its website, adding the hoarding situation came to light when the residents started moving out. “Their bodies show the signs: fur loss, eye infections, ear infections, parasite infestations, untreated illnesses and injuries.”

The vacating resident didn’t mention the cats when calling for help with the dogs. The rescue group said these kinds of rescues are expensive and encourages those who wish to help to donate.

“They need bloodwork, lab tests, vaccines, wound care, IV fluids, medicated baths, medications, veterinary exams, food, water, and daily care,” the rescue group said.

More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Hickman County.
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)
More than three dozen cats were rescued from a rural home in Hickman County.
More than three dozen cats were rescued from a rural home in Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in rural Hickman County.
More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in rural Hickman County.(Animal Rescue Corps)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
A crash on Hartsville Pike killed one person and injured others on Saturday afternoon.
At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
13-year-old critical after shot by teen
13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester

Latest News

Freddie O'Connell was sworn in as mayor of Nashville in a private ceremony on Monday morning.
Freddie O’Connell sworn in as mayor of Nashville
O’Connell takes over for John Cooper, who announced he would not run again for mayor after one...
Freddie O'Connell sworn in as mayor of Nashville
Three women were arrested on Saturday for breaking into several parrked train containers in...
Three women arrested for allegedly robbing train in Nashville
FILE
Vanderbilt to offer new COVID vaccine, hospital says