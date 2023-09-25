Officer honored for saving the life of a motorcycle crash victim

Officer Jordan Jacquo (right) is credited with saving the life of Jeremy (left) following a...
Officer Jordan Jacquo (right) is credited with saving the life of Jeremy (left) following a crash on I-691 in Meriden.(EnCon police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - An officer credited with saving the life of a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash was the guest of honor for the victim.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said Officer Jordan Jacquo was on patrol and overheard on June 3 a dispatch to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

Jacquo was the first to arrive on scene and quickly assessed the situation.

The victim of the crash had suffered a serious injury to his lower extremity.

Jacquo applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which saved the man’s life.

Saturday, Jacquo was asked to be the guest of honor at a fundraiser for the man and his family.

EnCon police posted a photo to social media of the man and his newborn daughter, whose middle name is Jordan, in honor of Officer Jordan Jacquo.

“To say we are proud of Officer Jacquo is an understatement,” EnCon police wrote.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
A crash on Hartsville Pike killed one person and injured others on Saturday afternoon.
At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
13-year-old critical after shot by teen
13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester

Latest News

FILE - Counseling
Nearly $4 million announced to support mental health in Tennessee
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat
I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. amid ‘police activity’
Freddie O'Connell was sworn in as mayor of Nashville in a private ceremony on Monday morning.
Freddie O’Connell sworn in as mayor of Nashville