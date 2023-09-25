Neighbors say they saw group steal shoes, iPhones from stopped train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said it’s becoming a normal occurrence. People break into train cars while they are stopped on the tracks. Saturday, three women were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of items.

The CSX train crosses the tracks at 17th Avenue North each day, but neighbors say at 3 p.m. daily the train stops. It’s the perfect opportunity for a group to pull up and steal what’s inside.

Anita Brown lives at the Hallmark at the Park apartments along the tracks. It’s a front row seat to what goes on.

“Randomly, I see the kids running every time the train stops, getting on the train, messing, throwing rocks on the train,” Brown explains.

It escalated Saturday afternoon when Metro Nashville Police said three train cars were broken into. They said the suspects used a railroad spike to open the container and take out boxes. Inside the boxes were over $20,000 worth of athletic sneakers, specifically New Balances, a neighbor pointed out.

Metro Nashville Police said it got a call about the burglary and when officers got to the scene, the suspects fled. They arrested three women who were putting shoes in their cars. MNPD said their investigation held the train up for more than four hours.

“I prefer not to come out for a lot of stuff, not until police has come,” said Brown.

She said neighbors saw this happen last week too, that time the group stole iPhones.

“I think it was very wrong,” she added. “I think they need to be punished.”

Now, they fear what more could happen being next door.

“We pay to live somewhere so we can be comfortable,” said Brown. “And you can’t have your cars sitting out.”

CSX provided the following statement about the incident:

On Saturday, CSX Police and Nashville PD responded to a train burglary at 17th Avenue Nashville, TN. Three subjects were arrested and charged with three counts of felony burglary, theft of property, and vandalism of critical infrastructure. CSX is committed to protecting the safety of its property and that of its customers. We take criminal activity very seriously. Railyards are privately owned property and unauthorized activity is considered criminal trespassing and violators will be prosecuted. CSX appreciates the valuable partnerships we have with local law enforcement in Nashville, who are crucial when it comes to investigating incidents and prosecuting individuals responsible for theft.

