Nearly $4 million announced to support mental health in Tennessee

The funding coincides with the Biden administration’s plan to prioritize mental health and creating solutions.
FILE - Counseling
FILE - Counseling(Contributed)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee will receive nearly $4 million in federal funding to help support mental health and substance use disorder treatments, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm announced in Nashville on Monday.

Palm announced the $3.8 million in funding during a tour through Nashville’s location of Centerstone, a nonprofit that specializes in mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Tennessee’s funding comes from more than $200 million in federal funds distributed across the country by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Administration for Children and Families to support youth mental health.

The funding coincides with the Biden administration’s plan to prioritize mental health and create solutions.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
A crash on Hartsville Pike killed one person and injured others on Saturday afternoon.
At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
13-year-old critical after shot by teen
13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Prosecutors won’t charge security guards who shot, killed man outside Nashville bar
The inside of Drury Designs, destroyed by an electrical fire over the weekend in Clarksville.
Fire destroys family-owned florist in Clarksville
Landon Shaun Mathis, mayor of Burns, was arrested on Sunday.
Tennessee mayor charged after alleged fight with girlfriend’s son
School hallway generic
Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat