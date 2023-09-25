Nashville high school placed on lockdown after receiving threat

Metro schools said the threat follows a similar pattern of hoax calls reported in the past.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Nashville has been placed on lockdown due to a reported threat.

The alleged threat was directed toward John Overton High School on Monday and was eventually determined to be uncredible, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted.

MNPS said the threat follows a similar pattern of hoax calls reported in the past.

Students and staff remained inside the building as officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department conducted a precautionary search. Classes will resume after police conclude their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

