Nashville bar owner on edge after weekend stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After four years of owning Music City Bar and Grill, one man is left reeling with emotion after a stabbing that happened outside his bar over the weekend.

Owner Rodney Collins said the incident left him feeling on edge.

“We’re all pretty emotional about what happened,” Collins said. “I just hate that.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Cassey Cordell, 33, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend and several others outside the bar when he was asked to leave.

Police said Cordell left, came back and physically dragged his girlfriend out of the bar by her hair. Collins said that’s when his nephew stepped in.

Police said Collins’ nephew intervened once when Cordell was initially asked to leave and another time when Cordell returned to the bar. Collins said his nephew was stabbed as he stepped in the second time.

Collins said now more than ever, he’s focused on keeping customers safe.

”I’m afraid people are going to think that, ‘Oh man, you can’t go in there that’s a rough place,’” Collins said. “I don’t want people to feel that way because we are not that.”

Collins says they’re replacing their Wi-Fi-based surveillance cameras to increase security.

”We’re going to hardwire it this time and make sure that it catches every little angle,” Collins said. “We’re going to put several more cameras in.”

Collins said he’s also adding a no-weapon policy.

”We’re patting customers down,” Collins said. “We’re going through backpacks to make sure there are no weapons in Music City Bar and Grill.”

Collins said his nephew is out of the hospital and recovering well.

Police said Cordell was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault. He remains in custody on an $80,000 bond.

