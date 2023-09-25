Nashville bar owner on edge after weekend stabbing

The bar’s owner said he’s upping security after his nephew was stabbed.
The bar’s owner said he’s upping security after his nephew was stabbed.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After four years of owning Music City Bar and Grill, one man is left reeling with emotion after a stabbing that happened outside his bar over the weekend.

Owner Rodney Collins said the incident left him feeling on edge.

“We’re all pretty emotional about what happened,” Collins said. “I just hate that.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Cassey Cordell, 33, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend and several others outside the bar when he was asked to leave.

Previous Coverage
Man accused of stabbing employee at Nashville bar

Police said Cordell left, came back and physically dragged his girlfriend out of the bar by her hair. Collins said that’s when his nephew stepped in.

Police said Collins’ nephew intervened once when Cordell was initially asked to leave and another time when Cordell returned to the bar. Collins said his nephew was stabbed as he stepped in the second time.

Collins said now more than ever, he’s focused on keeping customers safe.

”I’m afraid people are going to think that, ‘Oh man, you can’t go in there that’s a rough place,’” Collins said. “I don’t want people to feel that way because we are not that.”

Collins says they’re replacing their Wi-Fi-based surveillance cameras to increase security.

”We’re going to hardwire it this time and make sure that it catches every little angle,” Collins said. “We’re going to put several more cameras in.”

Collins said he’s also adding a no-weapon policy.

”We’re patting customers down,” Collins said. “We’re going through backpacks to make sure there are no weapons in Music City Bar and Grill.”

Collins said his nephew is out of the hospital and recovering well.

Police said Cordell was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault. He remains in custody on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
A crash on Hartsville Pike killed one person and injured others on Saturday afternoon.
At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
13-year-old critical after shot by teen
13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

A teen was shot in front of an elementary school, a threat was called in to Overton High School...
Monday evening news update
The bar’s owner said he’s upping security after his nephew was stabbed.
Bar owner rethinks safety after stabbing
Metro schools said the threat follows a similar pattern of hoax calls reported in the past.
False threat toward Overton High School
Prosecutors said they could not prove the security guards weren’t acting in self-defense.
DA's office won't prosecute after deadly shooting