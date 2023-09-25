Legendary Ringo Starr performs at Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legendary musician and former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr played at the Ryman on Sunday night.

This came after he was honored at the Musician’s Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday afternoon.

The former Beatles drummer received the inaugural Joe Chambers’ Musicians Legacy Award.

Starr told WSMV4 that he was honored to be recognized in the city that is home to his favorite music.

“It means a lot actually because you know I have a love for country music,” Starr said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than Nashville, you know what I mean?”

As part of Sunday’s star-studded ceremony, the Hall of Fame put on a private exhibit where prints of artwork made by Starr himself were sold.

All of the profits made from the artwork sold went to his Lotus Foundation, which helps people with substance abuse, homelessness, cancer, cerebral palsy and more.

