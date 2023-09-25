I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. due to alleged fight on interstate

All southbound lanes closed temporarily near mile marker 39, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Maury County were shut down due to police activity in the area, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the police activity was in response to a fight-in-progress call that was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. As troopers arrived, they discovered a male and female at the scene.

THP said the male fled the scene in a white Chevy Impala, causing a brief chase by officers to ensue.

The male was taken into custody, and his identity is unknown at this time.

Police activity shuts down I-65 in Maury County.
Police activity shuts down I-65 in Maury County.(TDOT SmartWay)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

