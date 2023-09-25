I-65 southbound lanes shut down in Maury Co. amid ‘police activity’

All southbound lanes closed temporarily near mile marker 39, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Maury County shut down due to police activity in the area, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 39. The reason for the shutdown is unknown.

Lanes reopened several minutes after the incident was reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

