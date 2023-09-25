Freddie O’Connell to be sworn in as Nashville’s next mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mayor-elect Freddie O’Connell will be sworn into office Monday at a private ceremony where he will become Nashville’s 10th mayor.

O’Connell, a former city council member, will take over for John Cooper, who announced he would not run again for mayor after one term in office.

O’Connell beat out challenger Alice Rolli on Sept. 14 to win the mayoral runoff election.

Judge David Briley will hold the swearing-in ceremony Monday at 7:30 a.m. in his courtroom at the historic Metro Courthouse at 1 Public Square. WSMV 4 will be there to stream this event live.

“Mayor Cooper and his administration have been incredibly helpful, and this private swearing is the most efficient way to execute a handoff between the two administrations,” O’Connell said. “This will allow us to get a team in place ahead of the first Metro Council meeting on October 3rd, and I look forward to celebrating with Nashvillians the following Saturday.”

Saturday’s calendar of events entitled Nashville Coming Together — a daylong celebration that includes a Celebration of City Services, transit treks, food trucks, and live musical entertainment — will begin with a One City, Many Faiths gathering at 9:00 a.m. at Congregation Micah.

One City, Many Faiths will celebrate Nashville’s multicultural faith communities. At 11:30 a.m., O’Connell will join the Vice Mayor and Metro Council for an inauguration celebration at City Hall Park.

The inauguration will feature musical entertainment, food trucks, and a Celebration of City Services where organizations and departments from across the city will gather to showcase all Nashville offers.

There will be a series of meetup locations across the city for Nashvillians to unite on a transit trek to the inauguration. After the ceremony, the newly-sworn-in Mayor will greet Nashvillians at the historic courthouse.

“Saturday’s festivities will celebrate a city coming together in multiple ways to highlight how Nashville works, how Nashville moves, and how Nashville grows,” according to a media release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.