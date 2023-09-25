First Alert Forecast: Tracking mid-week showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a light shower in some spots early this morning, some good sunshine should be back in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s for the high today.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows back in the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning.

A few more clouds will mix in tomorrow afternoon with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the day.

MID-WEEK

Our next weathermaker gets here for the middle of the week with a couple of hit-or-miss showers and even a few rumbles of thunder on both Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will see rain each day, but you do want to keep an eye on the sky and have that umbrella ready to go.

As of now, there is no worry about any severe weather on either day. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday stay in the 80s.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

We’ll mostly dry things back out on Friday, though I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower in the morning. Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking great with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying in the 80s.

