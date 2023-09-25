First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms return mid-week

Temperatures will remain in the 80s.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -More sunshine Tuesday with temperatures rising to the upper 80s. Rain arrives by Wednesday.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Tonight, pleasant weather for all. Spotty fog forms toward morning, so be on the lookout for that early on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon looks sunny and hotter than previous days. High, in the upper 80s.

Slightly humid conditions can be expected by mid-week.
Slightly humid conditions can be expected by mid-week.(WSMV)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Humidity will increase slightly for the middle of this week with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers & storms will develop on Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. Rain won’t affect all areas, but many will get at least a shower.

Low temperatures will be a little higher and high temperatures will be a little lower over this two-day stretch because of added cloud cover.

FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY:

As the weekend approaches, the rain chance will diminish.

Dry weather is likely with pleasant nights and warm afternoons from Friday through Monday. Lows will be in the low 60s with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
A crash on Hartsville Pike killed one person and injured others on Saturday afternoon.
At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
A body was left on Keeley Drive over the weekend.
Man shot in car, body left in street near Antioch
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
13-year-old critical after shot by teen
13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester

Latest News

Sunny & hotter weather is likely on Tuesday in Nashville.
First Alert Forecast: Increasing sunshine this afternoon
WSMV forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tracking mid-week showers
WSMV forecast
Monday morning First Alert forecast