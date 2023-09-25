First Alert Forecast: Increasing sunshine this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sunshine returning, temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Clouds will decrease this afternoon. It’ll be warm again, just like this past weekend, with temperatures topping off in the mid 80s.

Tonight, pleasant weather will be the rule. We will have spotty fog form toward morning, so be on the lookout for that early on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon looks sunny and hotter than previous days. High, 88 degrees.

Sunny & hotter weather is likely on Tuesday in Nashville. (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Humidity will increase slightly for the middle of this week. A few showers & storms will develop on Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. Rain won’t affect all areas, but many will get at least a shower.

Low temperatures will be a little higher and high temperatures will be a little lower over this two-day stretch because of added cloud cover.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

As the weekend approaches, the rain chance will diminish.

Dry weather is likely with pleasant nights and warm afternoons from Friday through Sunday.

