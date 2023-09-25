Fire destroys family-owned florist in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials said a family-run florist in Clarksville caught fire over the weekend, destroying nearly everything inside.

Now, small businesses nearby are rallying around the shop to help in their recovery efforts.

Drury Designs caught fire around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Clarksville Fire Department said the fire was likely electric and sparked in the outdoor awning over the storefront. Firefighters knocked it down in about an hour and contained the flames to just one unit.

No one was injured; however, Drury Designs is considered a total loss.

“It’s devastating,” owner Lisa Drury said. “You work for four years to build something and in a few minutes, it’s just gone. But we’re gonna come back, bigger and better.”

Drury said other stores and small business owners in Clarksville immediately flooded her phone and inbox with offers to help.

“There are cleaning businesses that have reached out to me and said that they would come clean for free,” Drury said. “Everybody’s saying we could use their place to design out of, and we just couldn’t ask for better.”

For now, Drury said she will fulfill orders placed before the fire out of her home. She said they have insurance, so financially, they are not worried.

“Just because we lost the inside of the business doesn’t mean that the business is lost,” she said. “We’re all very hard workers. We’ll get it done. We’ll make it work.”

Their goal is to reopen by Valentine’s Day 2024.

“If I have to work out of a hotel suite come Valentine’s Day, that’s what we’ll do,” Drury said. “We’re down, but we’re not out.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.