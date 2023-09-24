At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
The crash happened on Hartsville Pike.
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).
THP said the crash happened near 4225 Hartsville Pike on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m.
THP is investigating the crash. They said drivers should avoid the area.
