At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon

The crash happened on Hartsville Pike.
(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

THP said the crash happened near 4225 Hartsville Pike on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m.

THP is investigating the crash. They said drivers should avoid the area.

