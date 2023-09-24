First Alert Forecast: September’s still feeling like summer

Temperatures will range from the low to middle 80s for the upcoming week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The first full week of the Fall season will be a warm one

Highs will range from the low to middle 80s for the foreseeable future.
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and a few showers are possible. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

A stray shower could linger into the Monday morning commute, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Tuesday is partly cloudy with highs holding steady in those middle 80s.

Isolated thundershowers are possible Wednesday during the day, but rain chances increase Wednesday night. Thursday will also feature isolated showers at times. Neither day will be a wash out. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

The end of the week looks dry and warm. More highs in the 80s are expected across the Mid State.

