Firefighter injured on scene of hotel fire in Murfreesboro

The sprinkler system put out the fire, and a few guests were evacuated briefly.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a hotel on Sunday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFR) tweeted that the firefighter suffered a minor injury to her ankle while on the scene of a small fire inside the Clarion Inn pool mechanical room around 7:30 a.m.

MFR said the firefighter is okay tonight

MFR added that the sprinkler system doused the fire, and a few guests were evacuated briefly.

