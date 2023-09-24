Firefighter injured on scene of hotel fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a hotel on Sunday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFR) tweeted that the firefighter suffered a minor injury to her ankle while on the scene of a small fire inside the Clarion Inn pool mechanical room around 7:30 a.m.

MFR said the firefighter is okay tonight

MFR added that the sprinkler system doused the fire, and a few guests were evacuated briefly.

A MFRD firefighter suffered a minor injury to her ankle on the scene of a small fire inside a hotel pool mechanical room Sunday. The firefighter is OK. The fire happened at the Clarion Inn at 7:32 a.m. The sprinkler system doused the fire. A few guests were evacuated briefly. pic.twitter.com/yDxeGTrIXx — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) September 24, 2023

