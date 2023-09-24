13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester

The 13-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt and is in critical but stable condition.
The 13-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt and is in critical but stable condition.
The 13-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt and is in critical but stable condition.(KTTC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 13-year-old was shot and another teen was detained after a shooting in front of an elementary school in Manchester on Friday night, according to District Attorney General Craig Northcott.

Northcott said on Friday night the Manchester Police Department was called to Westwood Elementary School.

A 13-year-old was shot and flown to Vanderbilt. Northcott said the teen was in critical but stable condition.

A 14-year-old was detained for the shooting, Northcott said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have placed flowers where Nic Kerdiles died
Early morning crash claims former hockey player’s life in Nashville
Screen grab of the ring camera of police investigating a shooting in Antioch.
Man dies after shot in car, left in street near Antioch
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was last seen on Friday in Fairview.
Missing Williamson County 7-year-old found safe
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth

Latest News

At least one dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Lebanon
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Body found in Mississippi River, MPD investigates
Screen grab of the ring camera of police investigating a shooting in Antioch.
Man dies after shot in car, left in street near Antioch
Man shot in car, body left in street
Man shot in car, body left in street