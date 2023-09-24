13-year-old shot by teen in front of elementary school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 13-year-old was shot and another teen was detained after a shooting in front of an elementary school in Manchester on Friday night, according to District Attorney General Craig Northcott.

Northcott said on Friday night the Manchester Police Department was called to Westwood Elementary School.

A 13-year-old was shot and flown to Vanderbilt. Northcott said the teen was in critical but stable condition.

A 14-year-old was detained for the shooting, Northcott said.

