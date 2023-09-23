Two-vehicle crash claims one life in Nashville

No other injuries were reported, according to police.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at Wheless and 14th Avenue. No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

