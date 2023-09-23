Plane makes emergency landing at Springfield airport

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Robertson County Friday night, Smokey Barn News reports.

The aircraft landed at the Springfield-Robertson County Airport after the pilot radioed in an electrical issue. The Roberston County 911 Call Center was notified of the sudden landing by Nashville Air Traffic Control, according to SBN.

The craft landed safely, and no injuries were reported. North Robertson Fire and Rescue told SBN the aircraft’s lights were not working upon landing but came back on after the pilot reset the breakers.

