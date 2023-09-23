Plane makes emergency landing at Springfield airport

The pilot radioed in an electrical issue, SBN reports.
The plane landed safely and no one was hurt.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Robertson County Friday night, Smokey Barn News reports.

The aircraft landed at the Springfield-Robertson County Airport after the pilot radioed in an electrical issue. The Roberston County 911 Call Center was notified of the sudden landing by Nashville Air Traffic Control, according to SBN.

The craft landed safely, and no injuries were reported. North Robertson Fire and Rescue told SBN the aircraft’s lights were not working upon landing but came back on after the pilot reset the breakers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Student in custody after bringing gun to Nashville school
Dr. Orinthia T. Montague
Vol State announces ‘untimely’ passing of college president

Latest News

The plane landed safely and no one was hurt.
Plane emergency lands at Springfield airport
Kerdiles was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in North Nashville
Police said the 19-year-old boy allegedly drove to the apartment where the shooting took place...
Teen charged with attempted homicide
Police said the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man died in RV fire in Kentucky