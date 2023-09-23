Missing Williamson County 7-year-old found safe

The TBI said Aspen Bradford was found in Goodlettsville on Friday night.
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was last seen on Friday in Fairview.
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was last seen on Friday in Fairview.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Williamson County girl the subject of an endangered child alert has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said late Friday.

Aspen Bradford, age 7, was found safe in Goodlettsville, according to the TBI. She had been last seen earlier Friday in Fairview.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
Almost all Metro Nashville high schools currently start at 7 a.m.
Nashville mayor-elect wants to ‘fix high school start times’
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
Pantless woman seen walking down Broadway in broad daylight

Latest News

The gun was found in the waistband of a 17-year-old student.
Student charged with bringing gun to school
Reports suggest this office would oversee gun violence prevention legislation and make efforts...
New federal "Gun Violence Prevention Office" created
McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning.
Parents react to student’s arrest for bringing gun to McGavock High
Human trafficking numbers are on the rise in Tennessee and so is the need to help support...
Human trafficking rising in Middle Tennessee