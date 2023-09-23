Missing Williamson County 7-year-old found safe
The TBI said Aspen Bradford was found in Goodlettsville on Friday night.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Williamson County girl the subject of an endangered child alert has been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said late Friday.
Aspen Bradford, age 7, was found safe in Goodlettsville, according to the TBI. She had been last seen earlier Friday in Fairview.
UPDATE: Aspen Bradford, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert out of Williamson County, has been found safe in Goodlettsville.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 23, 2023
