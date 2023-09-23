Man dies in RV fire in Kentucky

Police said the 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
police lights
police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly recreational vehicle fire that claimed the life of one Kentucky man this week.

On Sept. 22, 65-year-old Kenneth McDonald was found dead at the scene on North Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz, according to the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the RV fire is unknown at the time.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office.

