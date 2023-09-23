Man dies in RV fire in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly recreational vehicle fire that claimed the life of one Kentucky man this week.

On Sept. 22, 65-year-old Kenneth McDonald was found dead at the scene on North Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz, according to the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the RV fire is unknown at the time.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office.

