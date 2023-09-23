Man dies after shot in car, left in street near Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed on Saturday morning near the intersection of Keeley Drive and Haywood Lane in Antioch, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Kelvin Stowers Jr., 26, died after he was allegedly shot in a vehicle. Police said the suspect(s) left his body in the street and drove off.

Anyone with information about Stowers’ death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward.

