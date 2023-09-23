Man accused of stabbing employee at Nashville bar

The employee had intervened for a second time when the man allegedly stabbed him in the back.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man from South Carolina was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Nashville bar and grill employee this week.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred around midnight on Friday at the Music City Bar and Grill on Music Valley Drive. Cassey Cordell, 33, was reportedly arguing with this girlfriend and several others outside the bar.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said an employee went outside to tell him to leave when Cordell physically attacked him. The employee eventually escaped the alleged attack and told Cordell again to leave.

Cordell returned a short time later and reportedly dragged his girlfriend out of the bar, according to police. Police said when the employee intervened again, Cordell allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cordell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault. He remains in custody on an $80,000 bond.

