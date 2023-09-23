Homicide attempt committed by teen with infant in car, police say

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a teenager was arrested after being involved in a shooting at a Gallatin apartment complex this week.

Day’Marrion Hall, 19, allegedly drove to the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sept. 19, where he attempted to fatally shoot someone with his infant child in the car, according to the Gallatin Police Department.

Hall was arrested for attempted criminal homicide and child endangerment, according to police. An unidentified juvenile was also arrested.

Several other children were playing in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

