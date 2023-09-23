Homicide attempt committed by teen with infant in car, police say

Police said the 19-year-old boy allegedly drove to the apartment where the shooting took place with his child in the car.
Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(Live 5/File)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a teenager was arrested after being involved in a shooting at a Gallatin apartment complex this week.

Day’Marrion Hall, 19, allegedly drove to the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sept. 19, where he attempted to fatally shoot someone with his infant child in the car, according to the Gallatin Police Department.

Hall was arrested for attempted criminal homicide and child endangerment, according to police. An unidentified juvenile was also arrested.

Several other children were playing in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambert's wife, a trauma nurse, did not expect him to survive
State trooper charged in DUI crash that put Clarksville man in coma
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
Evangelist, wife faces multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Evangelist, wife face multiple child rape, sexual abuse charges in Murfreesboro
Student in custody after bringing gun to Nashville school
A woman was shot through a window early Friday morning.
Woman shot through apartment window, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Early morning crash claims motorcyclist’s life in Nashville
Volunteer State Community College announced Friday its school president Dr. Orinthia T....
Vol State announces passing of college president
The man allegedly confronted a female victim, telling her in Spanish, “I want to talk to you,”...
Gunman forced his way into apartment
The USDA and Education Department revealed TSU was owed $2.1 billion in funding from the state.
TSU students meet with lawmakers in Washington