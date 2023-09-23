First Alert Forecast: A warm start to Fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is the first day of fall, but the temperatures won’t feel like it.

Temperatures will remain warm for the first day of fall. (none)

Expect another day of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will pass through, but the MidState looks to stay dry all weekend. Overnight lows will get cooler as they fall into the 50s by early morning.

Sunday will be another nice day with highs once again in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase Monday with a small chance of rain, mainly in the morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday. Widespread showers are possible with even a few isolated thundershowers. However, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s across the board.

We’ll be back to drier, sunnier weather to close out the week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday will lows in the low 60s.

